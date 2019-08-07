Five pilots targeted after laser shone into cockpit

A manhunt has been launched to trace those responsible for the 'dangerous and reckless' act.

Cockpit: Five pilots were forced to take action. Pixabay

Five pilots were forced to take action after a laser light was shone into their cockpit on the way to land at Glasgow Airport.

The criminal act was branded "dangerous and incredibly reckless" by the airport, with police adding that the consequences could have been "catastrophic".

The five different aircrafts were targeted from the Knightswood Park area of the city between 10pm and 11.30pm on both Monday and Tuesday.

The affected pilots were forced to protect their vision.

A manhunt has now been launched to find those responsible.

Sergeant Nigel McDonald said: "To shine a light at an aircraft is incredibly dangerous and whoever is responsible has shown a total disregard for safety.

"The consequences of this type of action could be catastrophic.

"We know the light came from the area of Knightswood Park and therefore we would appeal for anyone who may have seen anyone with a laser light in that area at the time to get in touch with us.

"We urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward."

'Incidents such as these are not only extremely dangerous and incredibly reckless, they are also criminal acts.' Glasgow Airport spokesman

A Glasgow Airport spokesman added: "Incidents such as these are not only extremely dangerous and incredibly reckless, they are also criminal acts.

"We would urge anyone who witnesses a laser being shone at an aircraft to contact Police Scotland immediately."

