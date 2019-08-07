Driver high on cocaine killed biker by driving wrong way

William McLean caused the death of student Allan Nicholson on the East Kilbride Expressway.

Allan Nicholson: The motorcyclist was killed.

A cocaine-fuelled motorist who drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway killed a motorcyclist on his way to work.

William McLean admitted causing the death of student Allan Nicholson on the A725 East Kilbride Expressway in Lanarkshire on November 10, last year.

The court heard 35-year-old dad-of-two McLean, of Cathkin, Glasgow, snorted five lines of cocaine five hours before getting behind the wheel and repeatedly drove into the path of oncoming vehicles at excessive speeds.

Prior to the fatal smash at 6.40am, five drivers had to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5971592218001-news-181126biker-16x9.jpg" />

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said: "Mr Nicolson was studying civil engineering and worked part-time as a sales assistant with Sainsbury's in Great Western Road, Glasgow.

"At 6.30am, he left his girlfriend's home to travel to work. Mr Hutchison overtook a bus on the dual carriageway and the accused's white Ford Mondeo collided head-on with his Suzuki motorcycle.

"Due to the impact, Mr Nicholson was thrown from the motorcycle, landing on the carriageway as the motorbike burst into flames."

Despite the efforts of passing paramedics, Mr Nicholson died at the scene.

McLean's car came to rest on the grass verge where he got out and asked motorists who had stopped to help: "What have I done?"

He then ran across the southbound carriageway and tried to climb a wall. People gave chase and held him until police arrived.

Officers asked who the driver of the Mondeo was before McLean admitted it was him.

Mr Prentice added: "Mr McLean's ability to drive was impaired by his ingestion of cocaine."

Defence QC Tony Graham said: "I am instructed to publicly apologise to the family and friends of Mr Nicholson.

"Mr McLean's actions that night caused the destruction of a life, but for these actions Mr Nicholson would be enjoying his life today."

Mr Graham asked for bail to be continued for McLean saying: "I am asking this for one reason. His five-year-old daughter will start school next week. That is a milestone in her life and he would like to be there."

Judge Lord Brodie granted McLean bail, but told him: "The offence to which you pled can only be dealt with properly with the imposition of a custodial sentence."

He deferred sentence on McLean until August 27 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

McLean, who has two children, was working as a warehouse manager at the time and has been banned from driving in the meantime.