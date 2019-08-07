University professor sexually assaulted male students

The 45-year-old abused eight young men whilst working at at Strathclyde University and Heriot-Watt.

Heriot-Watt: O'Gorman abused students at the uni.

A university professor described as a "master manipulator" sexually assaulted several young students at two of the country's top educational establishments.

Kevin O'Gorman, from Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, has been convicted of abusing eight young men whilst working at Strathclyde University in Glasgow and Heriot-Watt in Edinburgh.

The 45-year-old used his position of privilege to carry out the campaign of abuse for eight years between 2006 and 2014.

During his trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday the jury heard that O'Gorman targeted vulnerable students who hoped to gain entry to advanced degrees.

The sex-attacker managed to convince those that needed help that they couldn't succeed without his assistance.

O'Gorman, was initially charged with a total of 19 charges against 11 young men, but he was acquitted on three of the allegations and convicted on all others.

The judge told O'Gorman that he believed that prosecutors had led enough evidence to justify convicting him.

He added: "I have no problem concluding that the complainers who gave evidence against you that was truthful and credible.

"I do not believe the account which you gave in which you claimed that these encounters were consensual. Your evidence differed greatly from the accounts of the complainers.

"I accordingly find you guilty."

The academic was the Director of Heriot-Watt's School of Management and Languages.

O'Gorman claimed that he didn't abuse the students and claimed he was following a "mindfulness technique" similar to the one used by Adam Smith, the 18th century economist.

In closing submissions, depute procurator fiscal Nicole Lavelle said O'Gorman claims to be following Adam Smith's example was incredible.

She added: "This was not a bizarre mindfulness technique but a criminal act done for sexual gratification."

O'Gorman will be sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on September 18.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.