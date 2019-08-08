  • STV
Syndicate scoops £1m after last minute EuroMillions flutter

Jenness Mitchell

Ayrshire Butterflies Syndicate matched the Millionaire Maker code on Friday, July 19.

Winners: Ayrshire Butterflies Syndicate scooped £1m.
Eight friends from Kilmarnock are flying high after winning £1m in the EuroMillions.

Thrilled members of Ayrshire Butterflies Syndicate couldn't believe their luck when they matched the Millionaire Maker code on Friday, July 19 - bagging £125,000 each.

The syndicate has been buying weekly tickets for six years - with £150 being the biggest prize the group have won.

Members have since been planning what they would like to spend their life-changing win on, with new houses, cars, exotic holidays, home renovations and, of course, family celebrations top of the list.

Patricia Dixon, 54, James Clark, 43, Anne Murray Brown, 54, Maria Vize, 53, Kristeen Hilston, 28, and Eve Allan, 26, shared the winning news.

Two syndicate members have chosen to remain anonymous.

Syndicate: Patricia Dixon with every ticket the group have bought.
Syndicate leader Ms Dixon, who bought the winning ticket from Tesco Extra in Kilmarnock, said: "As a group we have played Lotto routinely twice a week but this was the first time since 2017 that we bought a EuroMillions ticket.

"It was a spur of the moment decision as we had some money left in the pot, but I'm certainly glad I did.

"Once the initial shock had worn off it was so much fun calling round everyone in the syndicate to tell them. 

"As it was a Saturday afternoon, most were out and about so their reactions were absolutely priceless.

"I still have a folder with every ticket we've ever bought and any money we won normally just went towards a Christmas night out. This year will certainly be one to remember."

Celebration: The group have been planning how they are going to spend their winnings.
All syndicate members have their own plans for how they want to spend their winnings, but for Ms Dixon it's particularly special as the money means she can now fulfil her dream to buy a new house for herself and her daughter.

She added: "This is something I have been dreaming of doing for so many years and it feels fantastic to know that the worry has disappeared practically overnight."

