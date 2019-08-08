  • STV
  • MySTV

Care worker struck off for role in £360,000 phone scam

Jenness Mitchell

Carli Davidson was part of a group that conned victims out of their money.

Struck off: Carli Davidson was part of an organised crime gang that conned people on the phone.
Struck off: Carli Davidson was part of an organised crime gang that conned people on the phone. Pixabay

A carer who was part of an organised crime gang that stole £360,000 from victims in an elaborate telephone scam has been struck off.

Carli Davidson was part of a group that conned bank customers into transferring cash to accounts under their control.

They worked across Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire and the Drumchapel and Yoker areas of Glasgow, with victims identified in a number of locations including Aberdeenshire and Northern Ireland.

The large-scale mule and vishing fraud operated between December 2013 and April 2014, with one victim duped into handing over £263,356 of his life-savings.

In total, six people were defrauded out of £359,473.

The gang was caught following an investigation by Police Scotland's economic crime and financial investigation unit.

In February this year, ringleader Mark Miller was jailed for 28 months.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that he spent almost £2000 on an all-exclusive holiday to Mexico and bought three Audi A3 cars, an Audi TT and an Audi Q7 and then bragged on Facebook about spending money upgrading them.

He also bought two jet-skis for £12,500 and deposited £11,480 into an account he had access to.

'There was no information from you to demonstrate any insight or attempts at remediation of your behaviour.'
Scottish Social Services Council panel

Davidson was spared jail after pleading guilty last December to her part in the scam and was instead sentenced to a Community Payback Order.

However, she has now been struck off from the care register following a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing last month.

The support assistant had worked for Bupa at a Glasgow care home between 2012 and 2015, but has since switched profession and was now said to be "building a new career within the recruitment sector".

A presenter told the SSSC panel that Davidson's actions "raised fundamental issues" about her "integrity and honesty".

The panel agreed and stated that her fitness to practise was impaired on the grounds of her conviction as it "fell short of the standards expected of a social service worker".

https://stv.tv/news/north/1439433-carer-used-elderly-couple-s-card-to-buy-food-at-asda/ | default

Striking her off the register, the panel stated: "The absence of any information from you was a very significant factor in the panel's decision-making.

"There was no information from you to demonstrate any insight or attempts at remediation of your behaviour.

"There was little background information and no explanation for the behaviour that had resulted in the conviction."

The panel added: "The consequences of your behaviour were very serious.

"It had consequences for the general public and had potentially very serious consequences for the reputation of the profession.

"It represented planned and deliberate behaviour in the context of serious organised crime.

"The panel therefore concluded that the only appropriate order was an order for removal from the register."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1439831-nurse-who-stole-34-000-from-mental-health-charity-banned/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.