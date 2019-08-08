Man missing since leaving for work two weeks ago

Matthew Wainwright was last seen leaving his home in Ayr on July 22.

An appeal has been launched to find a man who has not been seen since leaving his home for work almost a fortnight ago.

Matthew Wainwright, of James Campbell Road, Ayr, was last seen leaving his home on Monday, July 22.

He was due to return from work in the north of England on Friday, July 26 but has only made "one or two calls to his family" since.

The 32-year-old's work vehicle - a Ford Transit with the registration YM19TSX - has been spotted across the north of England, including in Lancashire, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Northumbria.

Officers are now appealing for any information on his whereabouts and for Mr Wainwright to come forward.

Chief inspector Brian Anderson said: "Normally whilst working away he is in regular contact with family so to not be in contact now for nearly two weeks is concerning.

"I would ask Matthew or anyone who knows where he is to contact police.

"He has family in Leeds and we have been in contact with them, as well as the relevant forces in England, but no-one has seen or heard from him.

"We'd also ask Matthew himself to get in touch. His safety and well-being is paramount for us and we want to know he is okay and to get him back home."

