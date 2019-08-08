  • STV
  • MySTV

Teachers' strike threat over fears at 'blue water' school

STV

Teachers at Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools are threatening to strike on first day new term.

Buchanan High School in North Lanarkshire.
Buchanan High School in North Lanarkshire.

Teachers at a North Lanarkshire school campus where four current and former staff members were diagnosed with cancer could go on strike on the first day of the new term.

Significant concerns were raised regarding Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools in Coatbridge, which were built on a former landfill site, after incidents of blue water coming from taps.

Thirty-sex NASUWT members have said they will not return to the schools unless they are satisfied the site poses no risks.

North Lanarkshire Council have inisted that there is no evidence of health risks at the campus.

The school started using bottled water in March last year after tests revealed higher than recommended levels of copper in the pipes which supplied the taps.

The tests took place after blue-tinted water was discovered coming from the pipes.

Buchanan High: Teachers strike in June 2019.
Buchanan High: Teachers strike in June 2019. STV

Water, soil and air samples from the site are now being assessed as part of the review.

The site that the school buildings, which opened in 2012, were built on was used as a landfill site for industrial waste for 28 years between 1945 and 1972.

All of the union's members have undergone or are seeking blood tests, with results already recieved by one member described as a "deep concern".

Ms Chris Keates, acting General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers' Union, said: "Because of the failure of the Council and the Government to take seriously the concerns of teachers about the health risks of working on the campus, at the end of the last school term the NASUWT implemented strike action to withdraw its members from the site to protect their health and welfare.

"As a result of the action taken by the NASUWT and its members, the Government finally conceded that, as the NASUWT had requested consistently, a full site survey was necessary to provide up to date test results, not only on the 'blue water' but also on all aspects of the campus environment.

"It is now anticipated that those results will be published on Friday.

"The NASUWT's experts are on standby to analyse the report once it is published.

"However, the Council and the Government should be in no doubt that unless the NASUWT is satisfied that the site poses no risks to health our members will not be returning to work on the first day of term.

"Our members' summer break has been blighted by the serious stress and anxiety of the concerns about the risks to their own and their colleagues' health.

"All of our members either have sought or are seeking blood tests. The results already received by one member are of deep concern as they show significantly elevated levels of arsenic. That member's case is now in the hands of our solicitors who are pursuing personal injury claims against the Council on behalf of a number of our members.

"The Council has been notified of a period of continuous strike action from the first day of term. This will undoubtedly go ahead if the NASUWT is not satisfied with the report and the Council proposes to open the schools as usual."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.