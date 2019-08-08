Body found in marsh land during search for missing teenager

The man's body was found by police officers searching for Rhys Bonner in Glasgow.

Missing: Body found in search for teenager.

A body has been during a search for a missing teenager in Glasgow.

Police searching for 19-year-old Rhys Bonner from Barlarnark made the discovery in marsh land between Easterhouse and Gartloch Village on Thursday.

Formal identity has yet to take place, however Mr Bonner's family have been informed of the find.

A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish his cause of death , which is unexplained at this time, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The teenager was last seen Wednesday, July 24, after leaving his home address on Garlieston Road, to meet friends.

The last confirmed sighting of Rhys was around 7:55pm at shops in Connisborough Road, Easterhouse on the same night when he was seen walking with a woman before turning onto Gardyne Street.

He failed to return home that night and his family reported him missing on the following Friday.