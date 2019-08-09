School campus not linked to health problems, review finds

Significant concerns were raised about Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools in North Lanarkshire.

An independent review has found no link between a school campus and health problems among pupils and staff.

Significant concerns were raised about Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, which were built on a former landfill site, after reports of blue water coming from taps.

Four current and former staff members were diagnosed with cancer, while parents kept some pupils away from classes.

On Thursday, 36 members of teaching union NASUWT said they wouldn't return to the schools unless they were satisfied the site posed no risks.

The Scottish Government-ordered review into the problem has now said the schools are safe and will reopen as planned next week.

However, North Lanarkshire Council was criticised for failing to engage properly with those who raised concerns.

Public health consultant Dr Margaret Hannah, who co-led the review, said: "Many people were concerned about possible health risks from the previous use of the campus site.

"We listened carefully to the concerns of parents and teachers and worked with various experts in their field to determine the areas to test within the campus.

"Our principal finding is that the schools are safe, the site is safe and there is no link between the school and the reported health issues.

"However, we have made recommendations for some work to be carried out in order to provide further public reassurance.

"One of our recommendations includes convening a site recovery group to provide an open channel to share information and allow any concerns to be raised regarding the well-being of those on the campus.

"Working together is key to restoring public confidence and we hope our findings will help all the communities in Coatbridge and beyond work towards common goals and in the best interests of the pupils and staff."

St Ambrose has around 1200 pupils and shares the site with Buchanan which serves around 100 children with additional support needs. The campus opened in 2012.

Water samples taken during the review passed all quality standards.

The report also found the school's methane membrane under the building was installed correctly and no landfill-related gases were detected.

Around 50 soil samples were taken during the investigation where no concerns were raised.

However, the report said the council should remove one chemical - described as "not of concern" - found on the site as soon as possible.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "I am grateful to the review team for their work over the last two months. This has been a complex and challenging set of circumstances to review in such a short timescale.

"The report provides reassurance to parents, pupils and staff of the school that there are no links between ill-health and the campus.

"The review also finds, however, that North Lanarkshire Council and NHS Lanarkshire did not handle this issue at all well. They did not engage with parents sufficiently early or in an inclusive manner.

"The recommendations will ensure statutory bodies engage far more proactively with parents, staff and pupils to rebuild the trust and learn lessons from this for the future.

"Children should enjoy school life and I hope this is the case for pupils at Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools."

North Lanarkshire Council said it welcomed the findings and would put all the report's recommendations into place.

Robert Steenson, executive director for enterprise and communities, said: "We look forward to welcoming pupils back for the start of the term next week to what are outstanding, high-performing schools with enthusiastic and dedicated staff."