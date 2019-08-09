Football fans will be kicked out if they feed seagulls

Queen of the South issue warning to supporters ahead of league match on Saturday.

Seagulls have set their sights on football fans' food. SNS

Football fans will be thrown out of a stadium if they feed seagulls.

Championship side Queen of the South issued the warning ahead of their match against Dunfermline on Saturday.

Seagulls caused problems during a League Cup tie against Motherwell at Palmerston Park earlier this summer.

In a post on social media, the club said: "To minimise the impact of the seagulls on everyone's enjoyment of the game, please do not feed them and use the bins provided for all waste food.

"Please consider your fellow supporters. If you are seen to be deliberately feeding the seagulls you will be removed from the ground."

