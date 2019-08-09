Man attacked with weapon in 'targeted' murder bid

The 31-year-old victim was taken to hospital after the attack in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Glasgow: The attack happened on Thursday night. Google 2019

A man has been left with serious injuries after being attacked with a weapon during an attempted murder in Glasgow.

Police believe the assault, which happened in the city's Maryhill Road at 8pm on Thursday, was targeted and are looking to trace the two men responsible.

The suspects were last seen making off in the direction of Shiskine Drive.

The 31-year-old victim is recovering at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where medical staff described his condition as stable.

'We are treating this as attempted murder and believe this was a targeted attack.' Detective sergeant Larry Dempsey

Detective sergeant Larry Dempsey said: "This man was very seriously injured and it is vital that we trace those responsible. We are treating this as attempted murder and believe this was a targeted attack.

"We are currently checking CCTV in the area and making door-to-door enquiries however we would appeal for anyone who was in the area last night or has any information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"You may also have dashcam footage from Maryhill Road last night - we would ask you to check back and get in touch with police.

"You may have information that can help in our enquiries."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.