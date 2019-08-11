  • STV
  • MySTV

Fortnite gamer reveals his top tips after World Cup win

STV

Stuart Smith sits down with gaming fan Jonah after winning £50,000 at the competition.

Reporting by Jonah

As some parents may attest, the school holidays will have seen hundreds of children on their summer break playing computer games.

But any protests from parents may be met with claims that they could be making millions in the future.

Following the Fortnite World Cup in July, in which 100 gamers fought for a share of a $30m prize pot, Scots gamer Stuart Smith took away a cool £50,000 from the competition.

So who better to sit down and chat all things gaming that a Fortnite-loving eight-year-old who wants to follow in his footsteps?

Jonah loves playing Fortnite with his sister and his family and eagerly explains what the online game is about.

"Fortnite is a game where you are in a battle bus and you've got to skydive out of it and land somewhere, get all your weapons and try to fight everyone to get placed first," he says.

So armed with a clipboard full of questions and the chance to play against one of the top Fortnite players in the world, Jonah set off for East Kilbride to meet the 20-year-old and find out more about gaming.

Jonah sat down with Stuart to grill him on all things gaming.
Jonah sat down with Stuart to grill him on all things gaming. STV

Jonah: Tell me about the competition in America. Was it your first time visiting New York and what's your highlight of the trip?

Stuart: It was my first time in America, it was brilliant. It's so different to here, you walk down the street and there's thousands of cars. I think the highlight for me was playing on stage in front of thousands of people was amazing.

I went to the Statue of Liberty on a boat, that was really good and went up the Empire State Building

J: How did you qualify?

S: Well I became top two in the world on a speed trial in a creative death run which is basically an obstacle course and you have to get from A to B as fast as possible. I was top two which is the requirement, only the top two times in the world will qualify and I was second luckily.

J: When did you start gaming and how did you get into gaming?

S: When I was younger, me and my friends, you know Crash Bandicoot? The Playstation game?

J: No.

S: Well we played that. When I was eight, I found out I had scoliosis and I had a big operation. I was in my room for nine months, I couldn't do much. So I bought a PS2 and started playing Crash Bandicoot again and I actually became one of the best in the world. I set four world records on that game. Which are beaten now!

J: Tell me about Fortnite.

S: Fortnite is quite a unique game. I'm sure you know, you play it yourself. You just try and survive really.

J: Is gaming something you want to make a career out of?

S: Definitely, definitely something I want a career out of. It's a hard thing to do, there's a lot of people on YouTube and Twitch, it's hard to make it. But I would love to.

Jonah gets to grips with playing Fortnite with Stuart.
Jonah gets to grips with playing Fortnite with Stuart. STV

J: What would you say to parents who tell kids to get off video games?

S: (Laughing) That was also my parents, telling me to go outside and try something else until this competition and then they said I could play a bit more!

J: How often do you train?

S: I wouldn't say that I trained professionally, I play for fun. But I think I just got naturally good at the game.

J: Were you nervous about the competition?

S: Oh yeah, I was so scared to go on that stage. But once I was out there playing, I didn't notice the crowds.

J: Since you won all this money are you going to go back to studying accountancy?

S: I am, I'm going back next month. Obviously the money's a lot and it's great but it's not life changing. I still have to plan a career and live my life.

J: What's your favorite thing about the gaming community?

S: I think it's amazing how we can all play together. Were all in our homes chilling but we're having a good time.

J: How do you feel about playing me at Fortnite?

S: I'm scared, I think you're going to beat me!

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.