Young at kart: We won't stop living life in the fast lane

Elderly care home residents with a need for speed enjoy a day on a go-karting track.

When care home staff introduced a wish tree for residents, they weren't sure what to expect.

But the old folk at Whitecraigs in Thornliebank proved they definitely still have a serious sense of adventure.

From rollerskating to spending the day as a police officer, the requests have been varied - and now they have spent a day go-karting.

Ellen, 95, and 101-year-old Percy were amongst the racing residents who took to the track to show they can still handle the hairpins and take care of the curves.

Nothing was getting in the way of Percy, expect maybe his morning porridge, as he said: "Oh, I enjoyed it, I certainly did.

"It was just unfortunate I felt a bit sick at the end, but that was alright. I was quite going round those bends."

And there was no fear factor as far as daredevil Ellen was concerned.

Ellen, 95, knew no fear during her time on the track. STV

She said: "Well, it was wonderful. I went round quite fast especially when I was on corners. I didn't feel afraid."

Accessible Karting at the Experience in Hillington, Glasgow, allows people with limited mobility or additional support needs the chance to whizz round a track at high speeds - something many of them never thought possible.

The scheme is extremely popular with children and young adults. Some of the regular customers are paralysed, have severe autism, are blind, have learning difficulties or live with other needs.

A trained member of staff will drive them around and they also have a hoist to get customers into the karts.

The residents battled for a place on the podium. STV

But the team are now focused on targeting elderly customers, especially those at care homes who need an extra bit of support to embrace life.

For Ellen, moving in to a care home was a difficult time for her, but the go-karting experience proved she's still got plenty in the tank.

She said: "It seemed to me the end of the road. But it's not like that, not where we are."

Percy will soon be celebrating his 102nd birthday and is certainly showing that age is just a number.

He said: "I'll take part in anything if it's offered to you, that's me. If I see something being done, I like to have a go at it."

