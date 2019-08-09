Cars banned outside primary schools from start of term

Glasgow City Council will pilot the trial programme at six schools from next Wednesday.

Car free zones: Vehicles will be prohibited from parking outside six primary schools. Pixabay

Car free zones will be in place at six primary schools in Glasgow for the start of the new term.

On Wednesday, temporary pedestrian areas will be introduced around Bankhead, Broomhill, Hillhead, Lourdes, Our Lady of the Rosary and St Blane's primary schools.

The areas will be in force for limited periods in the morning and afternoon to help ensure that pupils can arrive and leave school safely, as part of a trial programme to address concerns over poor and risky driving outside schools.

The schools chosen for the pilot have a history of complaints and concerns from parent councils, community councils and elected members about pupil safety on the school run.

They were also found to have high levels of car use for school journeys, as well as being required to deal with acute congestion at school gates.

'A number of initiatives have already tried to clamp down on poor driver behaviour, but problems that put children at risk still persist.' Glasgow City councillor Chris Cunningham

Glasgow City councillor Chris Cunningham said: "There is a public demand from parents and residents to make sure children are as safe as possible when heading to and from school.

"A number of initiatives have already tried to clamp down on poor driver behaviour, but problems that put children at risk still persist.

"In the circumstances we have to go one step further to protect our children.

"Car free zones outside schools can create safe spaces for young people at key points of the school day.

"The zones are being introduced on a trial basis and we will be looking very carefully at the evidence to see how effective they prove to be."

Councillor Anna Richardson added that she hopes the programme will encourage more pupils to take an active travel option to get to school.

She said: "We must ensure our young people are as active as possible as a way to tackle the ever increasing problem of childhood obesity.

"Creating a safer, more pleasant environment for children to walk and cycle to school can absolutely play a part in promoting a healthier lifestyle for young people."

