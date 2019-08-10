Thousands of pipers coming to Glasgow for world championships

Up to 8,000 pipers and drummers are expected to descend on to the city.

Pipers: Thousands will descend on Glasgow.

Up to 8000 pipers and drummers are expected to descend on Glasgow for the World Pipe Band Championships next weekend.

The competition will welcome 195 bands from 13 countries on August 16 and 17 as Glasgow Green once again plays host to the event.

Nations represented at the championships include New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Austria, Switzerland, Eire, the US, Belgium, England, Spain, Malaysia, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Many tickets have already sold out for the weekend but organisers say there is still a chance to snap up seats for the finale of the Grade 1 competition where the world champions will be crowned.

Ian Embelton, Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association chief executive, said: "Year after year, pipe bands across the world head to Glasgow and the World Pipe Band Championships knowing they face the ultimate test of their skill.

"The competitions are of the highest quality, with bands constantly finding the smallest improvements in the pursuit of a perfect performance.

"It all adds up to a thrilling competition that builds to an incredible conclusion on Saturday evening when the world champions are crowned."

It is the culmination of the Piping Live! festival in Glasgow which has held the championships each year since 1986.

Glasgow's Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: "It is always a pleasure to welcome so many bands to Glasgow from around the world and to see and hear them play their hearts out on Glasgow Green.

"The individual skills being utilised in a band is one of the finest examples of team competition in the world and the musical talent on display at the World Pipe Band Championships is simply breathtaking.

"You will never forget a day at the Worlds spent in the company of such brilliant performers."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.