Woman charged over 'murder bid' after man attacked with weapon

A 76-year-old man was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after an assault.

Glasgow: A pensioner was attacked in Elliston Avenue. Google 2019

A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a pensioner was attacked with a weapon at his front door.

The assault happened at a house on Elliston Avenue in Glasgow at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

A 76-year-old man was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where his condition was described as serious but stable.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and has now been charged over the attack.

She is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can now confirm that a 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a 76-year-old man was seriously injured during an incident in Elliston Avenue, Glasgow around 10.30pm on Tuesday, August 6.

"She is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, August 12 and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

