Passengers trapped after flooding closes West Coast main line

The overnight downpour has raised water levels to around a foot above the rails.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6071497075001-news-190810-weather16x9.jpg" />

Heavy rain has flooded the West Coast main line between England and Scotland.

On Saturday, Network Rail Scotland stated that the overnight downpour raised water levels to around a foot above the rails between Carlisle and Lockerbie.

Passengers on five trains became trapped or blocked, with the company moving quickly to get the north-bound services back to Carlisle.

Disruption: The West Coast main line flooded. Network Rail Scotland

Those travelling between Carlisle and Glasgow Central or Edinburgh are advised not to travel, with major disruption expected until at least the end of the day.

By 2.30pm, both the north and south-bound lines were reopened - subject to a 5mph speed limit to allow the stranded trains to move.

The flooding comes amid fresh Met Office yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms across Scotland - with the country nearing its wettest August on record.

Heavy rain has also caused flooding for road users on the A75 in Dumfriesshire and on the M74.

The B723/B725 Lockerbie to Annan road north of Hoddom Bridge has also been closed due to fast-flowing water from the nearby fields.

Police Scotland has warned drivers to put their lights on, slow down and avoid driving through floods.

On Friday, cycling's inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland was abandoned on the first day due to the "extreme weather".

Organisers and Police Scotland said conditions weren't safe for cyclists racing from Dundee to Dunfermline.

The second stage from Glasgow to Perth went ahead on Saturday.

The new tour has been lauded for offering prize money equivalent to a men's race and is expected to attract tens of thousands of spectators over the weekend.

On Friday, STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Scotland seems to be really paying back for a few days of hot sunshine at the end of July with weeks of thundery weather in August.

"Heavy downpours really have been the main weather story for the start of August, with a significant amount of rainfall in some areas and flood issues.

"Tyndrum in Strilingshire has been the wettest place so far with 117mm of rain since the start of August, although this is a spot where we do usually get a lot of rain.

"What is of more significance is the 69mm recorded at Edinburgh Royal Botanics, which is 114% of the rainfall we'd normally get in the whole month.

"Lossiemouth in Moray and Dundrennan in Dumfries and Galloway have also had more than usual for the whole month.

"Bishopton in Renfrewshire is currently sitting at 86% of the monthly rainfall just nine days into the month. With figures so high already, I would say we're well on course for one of our wettest Augusts."

