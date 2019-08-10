  • STV
  • MySTV

Passengers trapped after flooding closes West Coast main line

Jenness Mitchell

The overnight downpour has raised water levels to around a foot above the rails.

Heavy rain has flooded the West Coast main line between England and Scotland.

On Saturday, Network Rail Scotland stated that the overnight downpour raised water levels to around a foot above the rails between Carlisle and Lockerbie.

Passengers on five trains became trapped or blocked, with the company moving quickly to get the north-bound services back to Carlisle.

Disruption: The West Coast main line flooded.
Disruption: The West Coast main line flooded. Network Rail Scotland

Those travelling between Carlisle and Glasgow Central or Edinburgh are advised not to travel, with major disruption expected until at least the end of the day.

By 2.30pm, both the north and south-bound lines were reopened - subject to a 5mph speed limit to allow the stranded trains to move.

The flooding comes amid fresh Met Office yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms across Scotland - with the country nearing its wettest August on record.

Heavy rain has also caused flooding for road users on the A75 in Dumfriesshire and on the M74.

The B723/B725 Lockerbie to Annan road north of Hoddom Bridge has also been closed due to fast-flowing water from the nearby fields.

Police Scotland has warned drivers to put their lights on, slow down and avoid driving through floods.

On Friday, cycling's inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland was abandoned on the first day due to the "extreme weather".

Organisers and Police Scotland said conditions weren't safe for cyclists racing from Dundee to Dunfermline.

The second stage from Glasgow to Perth went ahead on Saturday.

The new tour has been lauded for offering prize money equivalent to a men's race and is expected to attract tens of thousands of spectators over the weekend.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1439904-more-rain-ahead-as-scotland-set-for-wettest-august-ever/ | default

On Friday, STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Scotland seems to be really paying back for a few days of hot sunshine at the end of July with weeks of thundery weather in August.

"Heavy downpours really have been the main weather story for the start of August, with a significant amount of rainfall in some areas and flood issues.

"Tyndrum in Strilingshire has been the wettest place so far with 117mm of rain since the start of August, although this is a spot where we do usually get a lot of rain.

"What is of more significance is the 69mm recorded at Edinburgh Royal Botanics, which is 114% of the rainfall we'd normally get in the whole month.

"Lossiemouth in Moray and Dundrennan in Dumfries and Galloway have also had more than usual for the whole month.

"Bishopton in Renfrewshire is currently sitting at 86% of the monthly rainfall just nine days into the month. With figures so high already, I would say we're well on course for one of our wettest Augusts."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.