Tourist 'minutes from death' after getting stuck in wet sand

The 23-year-old Texan was eventually pulled free from the mud in Southerness on Friday.

Rescue: The tourist was eventually pulled from the wet sand. Stewart Bryden

An American tourist was just 'minutes from death' after getting stuck in wet sand in Dumfries and Galloway.

The 23-year-old Texan was saved by Scottish rescue crews after becoming trapped waist-deep on the beach at Southerness.

He was eventually pulled free from the sticky mud just as the tide closed in after a 90-minute battle involving police and the Coastguard.

Heroes: The muddy rescuers with the Texan. Stewart Bryden

Coastguard officer Stewart Bryden told STV News that the tourist was a "lucky guy".

He said: "In five or ten minutes he would have been fully submerged by water - which could have been a different story.

"He's a lucky guy."

Lifeboat crews, the Coastguard helicopter, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were deployed to the beach after the alarm was raised at around 1.50pm on Friday.

Members of the public were warned to stay away from the area while the rescue teams worked to free the man.

Once he was back on his feet on solid ground, he was checked over by paramedics and found to be uninjured.

Mr Bryden praised Police Scotland for their life-saving work and highlighted that the rescue had a positive ending because the emergency services had been notified quickly.

He added: "Raising the alarm quickly is the right thing to do - don't self help."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.