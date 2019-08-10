Knife-wielding cyclist snatched mobile from victim's hand

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery in Paisley on Saturday morning.

Paisley: The robber struck outside the Co-op Funeralcare building. Google 2019

A knife-wielding cyclist snatched a mobile phone from a man during an early morning robbery in Renfrewshire.

The 29-year-old victim was targeted on Lady Lane, Paisley, at around 5.30am on Saturday after being approached from behind near the Co-op Funeralcare building.

The masked robber - who was using a scarf to cover the lower-half of his face - threatened the man with a knife and demanded money, which was refused.

The cyclist then grabbed the phone from his victim's hand and peddled off on his orange bike towards George Street.

He is described as having short hair and was wearing a tracksuit.

Detective constable Heather Strathearn is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the robbery to get in touch.

She said: "If you witnessed what happened or recognise the description of the man who carried out the robbery please get in touch."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

