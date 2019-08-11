Manhunt after armed robber threatened shop staff with gun

The thief made off with a two-figure sum of money from the store on Greenock's Belville Street.

A manhunt has been launched after an armed robber threatened shop staff with a gun.

The thief made off with a two-figure sum of money from the U Save store on Greenock's Belville Street at around 3.15pm on Saturday.

Two male members of staff, aged 15 and 23, have been left badly shaken by the incident.

The masked robber - who wore a scarf over his face - is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s and was dressed in a dark hoodie and trousers.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspect.

Detective sergeant Stuart Young said: "This shop is popular and well used by local people.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us as they may have information which could assist our enquiries.

"Did you notice anyone hanging around outside the shop, did anything strike you as odd or suspicious?

"Please think back and consider if you saw anything which could help our investigation."

