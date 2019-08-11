Cannabis plant haul worth £118,000 seized in drug raid

Police officers discovered the plants during a search of a flat in Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

Glasgow: Police raided a flat in Hector Road. Google 2019

More than 300 cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £118,000 have been seized in a police raid.

Acting under warrant, the officers uncovered the drug haul during a search of a flat in Glasgow's Hector Road at around 4.05pm on Friday.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective inspector Cheryl Kelly, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: "We remain committed to tackling drugs and dealing with drug dealing within local communities.

"I would encourage people to report anything they think is suspicious to police via 101 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously."

