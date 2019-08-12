Millions of visitors flock to venues across Glasgow

Kelvingrove and Riverside museums attracted more than 1.3 million visitors each in 2018.

Glasgow: Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum attracted more than one million visitors. Pixabay

Nearly 19 million visits were made to venues run by Glasgow Life in 2018, new figures have revealed.

In the 12 years since the organisation's creation, attendances have increased by 4.6 million from 14.3 million in the first year to 18.9 million last year.

Kelvingrove and Riverside museums attracted more than 1.3 million visitors each while Glasgow Club facilities welcomed attendance figures of around 6.9 million.

There were 4.7 million recorded visits to the city's 33 libraries, including The Mitchell, and music venues such as Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, City Halls, Old Fruitmarket and the Kelvingrove Bandstand attracted more than 475,000 attendances.

Dippy: The dino went on display at Kelvingrove. SNS

Councillor David McDonald, Glasgow Life chair, said: "We deliver for the people of Glasgow and thanks to our incredible staff and volunteers we are changing lives for the better.

"More people are getting fit and physically active; more people are engaging with, and enjoying, our cultural assets; more people are benefitting from services which are rooted in, and valued by, their local communities.

"Glasgow is home to iconic cultural and sporting venues, world-class events and community facilities which make a difference each and every day.

"To achieve record-breaking attendances of almost 19 million in the last year is testament to that success."

Other events which helped the figures include the inaugural Glasgow 2018 European Championships, Celtic Connections and World Pipe Band Championships.

Dr Bridget McConnell CBE, Glasgow Life chief executive, said: "We've enjoyed another exceptional year.

"From stand-out events such as the 2018 European Championships, to bringing Dippy the dinosaur to Kelvingrove, we've worked to provide opportunities which touch the lives of citizens and visitors alike.

"On the global stage we excel, but in our communities, the work we do changes lives. Our staff and volunteers are always on hand."

