  • STV
  • MySTV

Teachers' strike at 'blue water' schools goes ahead

STV

Teachers are refusing to return to the Buchanan and St Ambrose High School campus.

Strike: Teachers are refusing to return to the school.
Strike: Teachers are refusing to return to the school. STV

Teachers at a school campus built on a former landfill site are pressing ahead with a planned strike despite an independent review finding no link to ill health.

Members of the NASUWT teaching union refuse to return to the Buchanan and St Ambrose High School campus at Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, until given advice by their lawyers.

The Scottish Government ordered the investigation into the site after parents and teachers reported blue water coming from school taps, and raised fears of links between possible chemical exposure and illness among staff and pupils.

The report, published on Friday, concluded the schools are safe to attend and supported them reopening as scheduled at the start of the new term on Monday August 12.

Pupils are due to return on Wednesday, with teachers expected to start back two days earlier for in-service days.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1438311-children-pulled-out-schools-over-blue-water-cancer-threat/ | default

However, 36 NASUWT members are now on strike, planned to continue until September 6 unless they are satisfied the site poses no risks.

The report found water samples from the campus pass all quality standards and the methane membrane under the school building was installed correctly, while no landfill related gases were detected.

More than 60 soil sample tests found contaminant levels were not of concern, apart from higher levels of polychlorinated biphenyls at one location.

The review, co-led by public health consultant Dr Margaret Hannah, recommended North Lanarkshire Council complete a "full and independently verified removal of the chemical" as soon as possible.

It also recommended publishing the results of regular drinking water tests at the campus and the setting up of a group of site users to allow any concerns to be raised.

Chris Keates, NASUWT General Secretary, said: "The strike action at Buchanan and St Ambrose remains in place and will resume today as scheduled.

"Our experts and legal counsel are examining the site report and we are awaiting their advice on the next steps.

"We have also posed some interim questions to the council and we are waiting for answers to those."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.