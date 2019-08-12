Staff member threatened at knifepoint in bookmakers raid

The armed thief made off with a three-figure sum of money following the raid on Sunday.

Appeal: Bookmakers robbed at knife-point.

A staff member has been threatened at knifepoint during a raid on a bookmakers in North Lanarkshire.

The store was targeted in Cumbernauld at around 9am on Sunday, when an armed thief entered the Betfred shop in the Antonine Centre on Tryst Road.

He threatened a 23-year-old staff member with the blade and demanded money before making off in the direction of Carbrain.

No-one was injured in the incident but the worker who was threatened was left badly shaken.

Detectives are continuing to review CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspect.

Constable Stuart Greenhorn said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

"Perhaps you noticed the man waiting outside the bookmakers or saw him run off after threatening staff.

"If you have any information or knowledge regarding this crime or the suspect, please contact us. Your information could help lead us to the man responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Cumbernauld Police Station via 101.

