Appeal after taxi driver racially abused by three men 

Police are now appealing for witnesses after an incident took place on Sunday.

Appeal: Taxi-driver racially abused by three men. STV

A taxi driver has been racially abused by three men in Renfrewshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident which took place in Saints Street, near to Love Street, Paisley, at around 4.10am on Sunday.

The driver was driving a silver Mercedes when he was subjected to racial abuse by the men.

The men are then alleged to have blocked the taxi from leaving the street for a short time before the arrival of a second taxi.

Officers are asking that anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the incident, to contact police on 101.