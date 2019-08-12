Man jailed for stabbing victim three times after house party

Colin Mair was sentenced to eight years in prison after attacking Ethan Allan in Lanarkshire.

A man has been jailed for stabbing his victim three times after a house party.

Colin Mair was sentenced to eight years in prison for attacking Ethan Allan in Larkhall, Lanarkshire, in March this year.

The 20-year-old victim was stabbed three times in the back following a party.

A jury heard how Mr Allan's next memory was waking up in a hospital bed.

Dad-of-two Mair, 30, was convicted of attempted murder and having a blade following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Moments earlier, the judge asked Mair about men like him arming themselves with knives - and he shrugged his shoulders.

Lady Rae went on: "Is that your response? You have been convicted of stabbing another young man several times.

"You are lucky you are not on a murder charge."

The trial was told Mr Allan may have died had his injuries not been treated.

Lady Rae told jurors after the verdict: "Until young men stop carrying knives, you are going to see more and more of these cases."