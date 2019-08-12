Two drivers left seriously injured after head-on crash

The smash happened on the A713 between Ayr and Hollybush at 5.30am on Monday.

Air ambulance: Two drivers were seriously injured. UK Emergency Aviation

Two drivers have been seriously injured in a head-on crash.

The collision happened on the A713 between Ayr and Hollybush at 5.30am on Monday.

A 50-year-old man, who was driving a white LDV Maxis van towards Ayr, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition by air ambulance.

A 47-year-old man, who was driving a white Vauxhall Insignia in the opposite direction, was also seriously injured.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: "We are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding these vehicles colliding and I am appealing for anyone who may have been driving on these roads early this morning who may have witnessed either vehicle involved to get in touch.

"You may also have captured vital information on dash-cam footage and we would ask you to look back and come forward with this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.