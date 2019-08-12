Two men charged with drug offences after death of mum

Rebecca Tollan fell unwell and died at a house in Belshill, North Lanarkshire.

Two men have been charged with drug offences after the death of a mum.

The 23-year-old had just given birth to a son weeks before her death on July 15.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two men aged 31 and 36 have been arrested and charged with alleged drugs offences.

"They have been released on an undertaking to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Two men, aged 21 and 26, who were also in the house at the time, were taken to Monklands University Hospital as a precaution.

Ms Tollan's partner, Graeme Robertson, spoke of his devastation following her death.

He said: "This is the most heartbreaking experience I have had to come up against.

"No words have any detail how destroyed we all are, nobody deserves anything like what life has gave us and took from you. Nothing will ever be the same without you but I know you'll always be here.

"You left me with the most important and precious thing I could ever want and be more grateful for - our son."