Search launched after 13-year-old boy goes missing

Sean Elliott was last seen leaving his home in Croftfoot, Glasgow, on Saturday.

Sean Elliott: A search is being carried out.

A search is being carried out to find a missing 13-year-old boy from Glasgow.

Sean Elliott was last seen leaving his home on Crofthill Road in Croftfoot on Saturday.

The schoolboy is 5ft 3in, skinny and has brown eyes and brown hair. He wearing an orange puffer jacket, blue skinny jeans and black trainers.

Constable Justin Brown said:"We are appealing for anyone who has seen Sean, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with us.

"He has gone missing before, however he was reported missing to police today as it has now been two days and he has not come home or been in touch with any other family members.

"He may be travelling on the bus and knows the Govanhill and Kings Park areas quite well.

"Sean, we would urge you to get in contact with Police or your family to let us know you are safe and well."