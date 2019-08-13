Death of man found injured in flat treated as murder

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene during the early hours of Tuesday.

Murder: Man died after being found seriously injured. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man died at a flat in North Lanarkshire.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident in Doonside Tower, Motherwell, at around 4.10am on Tuesday.

Officers are treating his death as murder and confirmed they are following a positive line of enquiry.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 4.10am on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a man being seriously injured within a flat on Doonside Tower, Motherwell.

"Emergency services attended and a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is being as murder and we are following a positive line of enquiry.

"Anyone with any information regarding this should contact police on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.