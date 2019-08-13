Man jailed after £3m worth of cocaine seized in flat raid

Kevin Dallas was also caught with £124,000 worth of cannabis and £40,000 of heroin.

High Court: Kevin Dallas jailed for over three years. © STV

A man has been jailed for more than three years after being caught with almost £4m worth of drugs in a West Dunbartonshire flat.

Kevin Dallas was caught after a raid at a house in Clydebank in March this year.

The huge haul recovered by police included £3.3m of cocaine, £124,000 of cannabis and heroin worth more than £40,000.

Around 800,000 Etizolam pills, valued at £409,000, were also seized during the raid.

At the High Court in Glasgow a judge heard how Dallas, who had previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs, was holding the illegal substances after "allowing himself to be used by others".

At his sentencing on Tuesday the 45-year-old, who previously worked as a driver including for schoolchildren, was jailed for 40 months.

Lord Mulholland told him: "Without people like you, the drug supply chain will be weakened. You don't need me to tell you that."

Dallas blew a kiss to relatives in court as he was lead handcuffed to the cells.

A hearing was told how police had turned up at the flat after being alerted to a disturbance.

Officers who attended the flat said it was "immediately apparent" that drugs were being stored there.

Dallas, who initially could not be traced - later handed himself in at a police station.

His defence lawyer John Scullion, said the crime was "out of character" for the dad, the QC added: "He allowed himself to be used by others whom he owed money to.

"He agreed to store drugs, but was unaware of the quantity and value and he did not benefit financially from involvement in this offence."

Lord Mulholland said the jail term would have been five years, but for the guilty plea.

