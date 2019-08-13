Masked cyclist threatened man during gang attack  

The victim was assaulted by a group of people after being approached by a man in a ski mask.

Attack: Man assaulted by gang in Ayr. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man has been left injured after being attacked by a gang in Ayr.

The 27-year-old was approached and threatened by a man on a bike wearing a ski mask after he parked his car on Russell Drive.

The cyclist was wearing all black, including a black mask, and riding an orange and black bicycle.

Shortly after this a group of people attacked the victim.

They then proceeded to throw items at his car, causing extensive damage, before making off in an unknown direction.

The injured man was taken to Ayr Hospital after the assault around 9.30pm on Saturday.

Detective constable Paul McRoberts said: "We have been carrying out a number of enquiries, however are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or has any information, to get in touch.

"One of the suspects involved in this incident was on a black and orange bicycle, did you see anyone riding a bike of this description that night?

"You may have dash-cam footage or personal home CCTV that has captured vital information, we would urge you to check back and come forward with this."