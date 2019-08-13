Teenager in court over rape of 13-year-old on cycle path

Mark Pettigrew was arrested over the serious sexual assault on a girl in East Ayrshire.

A teenager has appeared in court charged with raping a 13-year-old girl on a cycle path.

Mark Pettigrew was arrested over the serious sexual assault on the Sir Chris Hoy Cycle Way between Hurlford and Galston in East Ayrshire.

The 18-year-old, from Galston, made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Susan Milloy said: "Although someone has been arrested, our enquiries are still continuing and we are keen to speak to a cyclist who passed by when the incident happened and also stopped and spoke to the group of youths further along the cycle path.

"You may have vital information that can help us, we urge you to get in contact."