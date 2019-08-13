Vulnerable man attacked with axe in his home by teenagers

Paul McGregor was set upon after an apparently bizarre row over keys in Glasgow's Provanmill.

A vulnerable man was attacked with an axe in his home by two teenagers.

The 55 year-old was struck with an axe, ashtray and a plate at his flat.

A sheriff heard how Patrick Muldoon, 19, and a 17-year-old accomplice pounced on Paul during the early-hours attack.

He suffered facial wounds and was so badly hurt he could not open his eyes.

But brave Paul was later able to identify his attackers to police leading to the duo being arrested.

Muldoon and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, both pleaded guilty to assaulting Paul to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

They will learn their fate when they are sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court next month.

The hearing was told how Paul was awoken in the middle of the night by the thugs.

Prosecutor Mark Allan explained: "Muldoon said he lost his phone. This lead to an argument about his mobile and the keys to Mr McGregor's flat.

"None of it made sense to Mr McGregor."

The duo soon lashed out at Paul, who already suffered from health issues.

Mr Allan added: "Muldoon forced Mr McGregor onto his bed and struck him on the back with an axe he had brought with him.

"He then tied a belt around his neck and restricted his breathing."

The 17-year-old then punched and kicked defenceless Paul. The victim was also whacked on the head with an ashtray. A plate was then smashed over his head.

The duo fled leaving Paul hurt on the floor but he was able to dial 999 for help.

Mr Allan added: "He was unable to open his eyes due to swelling and bruising to his face."

Paul, who reportedly did not feel safe to return home, was only able to leave hospital a month later.

He later named the attackers to police leading to the pair being arrested at their homes.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC remanded Muldoon in custody but continued bail for the 17-year-old.