Holidaymakers devastated as floods wreck vehicles at car park

Travellers said the water was waist high causing engines to flood at Prestwick Airport car park.

Prestwick: Cars were left badly damaged.

By Sasha Spratt

Holidaymakers have been left devastated after floods wrecked their vehicles at an airport car park.

Travellers have said the water was waist high causing engines to flood at Prestwick car park.

Insurance companies have now been forced to write-off several vehicles due to the floods at the weekend.

Airport staff contacted Scottish Water who assisted to deal with the flooding which affected up to ten cars.

The Kennedy family's Peugeot has had to be written off due to water damage.

Katherine compared her car to a sponge when she came back from Tenerife.

She said: "We started the car up and the water poured from the exhaust and the car started backfiring and was basically deemed undriveable from there.

"We could see instantly the footwell was absolutely soaking.

"It's just like a sponge really."

A Prestwick Airport spokesman said: "Due to the extremely high levels of rainfall experienced over the weekend, an area within car park three experienced flooding which unfortunately affected a number of vehicles parked in that area.

"Our staff took immediate action to combat the flooding by deploying sand bags and vehicle-mounted pumps to reduce water levels.

"As a result, the majority of vehicles were unaffected by the flooding.

"Unfortunately however, despite our best efforts, water damage was caused to some vehicles.

"We are committed to helping those customers affected and will assist them with the necessary transport arrangements to enable them to complete their journeys home."