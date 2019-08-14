Ex-MP Natalie McGarry wins right to appeal fraud conviction

The former SNP politician will ask judges to overturn her £25,000 fraud conviction.

Former MP Natalie McGarry has won the right to appeal against her £25,000 fraud conviction.

Despite pleading guilty to two charges of embezzlement in May, the ex-SNP parliamentarian will now ask judges to overturn her conviction.

But the 37-year-old has had an appeal against her sentence rejected.

The former politician was freed from prison in June, just a week into her sentence, after securing an interim liberation ahead of any potential decision.

McGarry was jailed for 18 months at Glasgow Sheriff Court after being convicted of embezzling more than £25,000 from Scottish independence groups.

A provisional hearing over her conviction will take place in September.

A Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service spokesman said: "Natalie McGarry's note of appeal over her conviction will proceed to a hearing in September. A full hearing will take place later in the year.

"Her appeal against sentence was rejected but she has until today to seek a review of that decision."

Sheriff Paul Crozier imposed the jail term on McGarry after hearing how she took £21,000 from her party's Glasgow Regional Association and the Women for Independence group.

Some of the money included in the sum taken included donations meant for a food bank.

Her spending included rent, a holiday to Spain, transfers of money to her husband and other lifestyle expenses.

Her legal team claimed McGarry was the victim of a miscarriage of justice and she had received "defective" legal representation during the sheriff court proceedings.

Lawyers also argued McGarry suffers from poor mental health and does not pose a risk to public safety.