Two people charged over death of man in high-rise flat

Terry Smith was pronounced dead following the incident in Doonside Tower, Motherwell.

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a man in a high-rise flat.

Terry Smith, 30, was pronounced dead following the incident in Doonside Tower, Motherwell, at 4.10am on Tuesday.

Officers have charged two men, aged 19 and 21, in connection with the death.

They are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court later on Thursday.

Police also cordoned off the nearby Bullfrog bar as part of their investigations.

The force said in a statement: "Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man in Motherwell.

"Around 4.10am on Tuesday, August 13 we received a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries within a flat in Doonside Tower and he died at the scene.

"A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court."