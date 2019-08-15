'Murdered' dad's family say they are 'living in nightmare'

Terry Smith was found dead in at high-rise flat in Motherwell on Tuesday.

Terry Smith: His family have been left devastated.

The family of a dad who was allegedly murdered in a high-rise flat have said they are "living in a nightmare".

Terry Smith was pronounced dead at Doonside Tower in Motherwell at 4.10am on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has been described as a "loving" dad whose death has left a "massive gap" in his family.

Officers have charged two men, aged 19 and 21, in connection with the death.

In a statement, Mr Smith's family said: "We feel like we are living in a nightmare that we can't wake up from. Terry was a loving son, brother, dad, fiancé, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend.

"His death has left a massive gap in our hearts that nothing will be able to replace.

"We would like to thank family and friends for their overwhelming support.

"We want justice for Terry. It will never bring him back but we wouldn't wish another family to go through what we are going through."