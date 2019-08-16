Scottish Government takes over stricken Ferguson shipyard

Jobs have been safeguarded following the move which will see the site leased from administrators.

Ferguson: The Port Glasgow site is now open to other investors. Geograph by Thomas Nugent

Jobs have been safeguarded following the Scottish Government's takeover of Ferguson shipyard.

The Port Glasgow site will initially be leased from administrators after facing an uncertain future.

Around 60 of the 350 workers had stopped working at the yard due to the withdrawal of contract agencies in a bid to protect their financial position.

STV News understands it would cost around £70m for a private buyer to purchase the firm.

Protest: Around 60 workers had stopped working.

Ferguson's has been in a long-running dispute with the Scottish Government over a contract to build two ferries.

The £97m deal for CalMac is behind schedule and considerably over budget.

GMB Scotland organiser and CSEU Scotland chairGary Cook, said: "Nationalisation secures the immediate future of the yard and that is a very welcome development, particularly after all the recent uncertainty.

Jim McColl: He had raised concerns over nationalisation. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

"Our members were caught in the middle of a situation that had nothing to do with them and their relief will be palpable. It is five years since the yard went bust and the Scottish Government has prevented that from happening again.

"We must be clear that nationalisation will not be a quick-fix and there will be challenges. There will for example be limits to the amount of private sector work for which the yard can compete but the alternative to nationalisation was closure and that was no choice at all."

He added: "Our immediate priority is to secure the re-employment of the workers released last weekend because their skills are essential and then we will insist the government works with us to develop a proper industrial plan for the yard because lessons must be learned.

"We can now look to the future and everyone should do so with a sense of purpose. With vision and competency we can get on with building the ships Scotland needs and together we can grow jobs and prosperity on the lower Clyde."

Ferguson's was previously in administration five years ago until it was bought by Clyde Blowers Capital (CBC).

Ferguson's has said it expects to lose nearly £40m on the ferry deal, which is being procured through the public-sector agency CMAL.