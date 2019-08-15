  • STV
SFA launches child protection strategy after sex abuse review

STV

A five-year-plan has been created following a report into sexual abuse in football.

Hampden: A new policy has been launched.
The Scottish FA has published its new strategy for protecting children following a review into sexual abuse in football.

The Child Wellbeing and Protection Strategy aims to be "the catalyst for the transformational change" after a report concluded "football had not always been a safe place" for young people playing the game.

Within the five-year plan, the Scottish FA has pledged to implement a system to ensure protection for children and young people at all levels of the sport, in addition to becoming more accountable for their safety and well-being.

Ian Maxwell, chief executive of the Scottish FA, said: "In 2016, the Scottish FA commissioned an independent review into sexual abuse in Scottish football.

"The interim report, published in 2018, reported that football had not always been a safe place for some of the children and young people involved in our game.

"The recommendations highlighted that the safety and well-being of children and young people in our sport needed to be prioritised at every level of the game."

Ian Maxwell, chief executive of the Scottish FA

He added: "As a board, we are extremely grateful to everyone who took part in the independent review and who has therefore provided the catalyst for the transformational change that this strategy seeks to achieve.

"The Scottish FA board is pleased to introduce this five-year strategy for Scottish football and we extend our thanks to all those who took part in its construction.

"We look forward to receiving and scrutinising updates on its implementation and to fulfilling our leadership role across the game in this essential area of Scottish football."

The strategy's launch coincided with the hosting of the Scottish FA's second meeting of child well-being and protection officers, who are tasked with developing and introducing safeguards for young footballers.

Mr Maxwell was joined at the network meeting by Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd; chairwoman of the independent advisory board Jackie Brock; Community Justice Scotland chief executive Karyn McCluskey; Martin Henry, who chaired the independent review, and Paul Stewart, the former Tottenham Hotspur player and abuse survivor.

The SFA chief executive said: "As Scotland's national sport, we have known for a long time about the positive impact football can have on children and young people.

"It can impact on all of the national indicators of a child's well-being - that she or he is safe, healthy, achieving, nurtured, active, respected, responsible and included.

"Above all our children and young people should love being involved in football, enjoying and having fun in whatever way they choose to participate.

"This can only come about if they feel - and are - safe."

