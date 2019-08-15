Purrfect surprise: Missing cat reunited with owner three years on

Pet moggy Amber has been returned to her Renfrewshire home after disappearing in 2016.

Amber: Reunited with owner after three years. SSPCA

A cat which had been missing for more than three years has finally been reunited with its owner.

Microchipped moggy Amber had not been seen since disappearing from her home in Erskine, Renfrewshire, in 2016.

However, she was found around 19 miles away in Stepps and returned to her owner earlier this week.

The Scottish SPCA said the case shows how important it is for pet owners to get their animals chipped, as without it, it is unlikely Amber would ever had made it back home.

The animal welfare group located the cat after receiving a call regarding a stray cat from a concerned member of the public.

An animal rescue officer attended and scanned the microchip which was registered to the owners.

Holly Bates from the SSPCA said: "Amber was taken to our centre in Glasgow where she stayed until her owners were able to collect her and take her home.

"Instances such as this act as reminders as to why microchipping your cat is so important.

"If Amber had not been microchipped it is possible she may have never been reunited with her owners.

"It's also important to keep your cat's chip contact details up to date, even if they have been missing for an extended period."

