Two appear in court charged with murder of man in flat

The men, aged 21 and 19, are accused of killing Terry Smith in North Lanarkshire on Tuesday.

Doonside Tower: Terry Smith (pictured) died on Tuesday morning.

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man found dead in a North Lanarkshire high-rise flat.

Terry Smith died at the scene following an incident in Doonside Tower, Motherwell, which took place at around 4.10am on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Callum Andrews and Connor Docherty appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court accused of murdering the 30-year-old.

Andrews, 21, from Wishaw and 19-year-old Docherty, from Carluke, are also both charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice over the incident.

Both men made no-plea and have been remanded in custody for further examination ahead of their next appearance in eight days.