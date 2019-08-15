Airline tightens alcohol rules after pilot 'fails breath test'

A United Airline pilot has appeared in court accused of failing a breath test at Glasgow Airport.

An airline has tightened its rules around alcohol after one of its pilots appeared in court accused of failing a breath test at Glasgow Airport.

United Airlines pilot Glendon Gulliver was charged under the Railway and Transport Safety Act after being arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs ahead of the flight to the US.

The 61-year-old from Colorado made no plea and was granted bail at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The flight to Newark, which was supposed to fly out on August 3, was suspended after Gulliver and his co-pilot were arrested.

United Airlines has now extended the amount of time from when a pilot drinks alcohol to when they are allowed to take control of a flight from eight hours to 12.

The law states the alcohol limit for pilots is nine micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - less than half the 22 micrograms limit for drivers in Scotland.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed it is now 12 hours..

The other pilot, 45, who was arrested for allegedly failing a breath test ahead of the same flight, was released without charge before the hearing.