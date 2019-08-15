Police search for 15-year-old boy missing for three days

The last sighting of Shaun Armstrong from North Lanarkshire was on Tuesday August 13.

Missing: Shaun Armstrong, 15, was last seen on Tuesday. Police Scotland

A major police search is underway for a teenager from North Lanarkshire who was reported missing three days ago.

Shaun Armstrong was reported missing from his home in Airdrie on Monday, August 12.

The last sighting of the 15-year-old was around the Coltness Road area of Wishaw the day after he was reported missing.

He is described as being around 6ft with a slim build and short brown hair and is known to frequent the Bellshill and Wishaw areas.

Coatbridge Police ask that anyone with any information regarding Shaun's whereabouts to contact them.