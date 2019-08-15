Busy street closed off as police deal with 'ongoing incident'

Drivers have been advised to use an alternative route as officers deal with the incident.

Incident: Police have closed off Glasgow street.

Police have closed off a busy Glasgow street as they deal with an ongoing incident.

Saracen Street in Possilpark has been closed off in both directions between Allander Street and Sunnylaw Street.

Officers remain in the area and diversions are in place.

Drivers travelling through the area have been advised to use an alternative route with delays expected.

The nature of the incident is not clear.

