Man dies after being found injured in block of flats

The man was pronounced dead at the scene as police officers attended the incident in Glasgow.

Suspicious: Man dies after being found injured in close. STV

A man has died after being found seriously injured within a block of flats in Glasgow.

Police, who are treating the death as suspicious, attended the scene on Saracen Street, Possilpark at around 5pm on Thursday.

Emergency services also attended however they were unable to save the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Spokesman said: "At around 5pm, police received a report of a man with serious injuries, within a common close in Saracen Street, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended, however the man died at the scene.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, to establish the exact cause of death, which police are currently treating as suspicious."

Officers remain in the area and Saracen Street in Possilpark has been closed off in both directions between Allander Street and Sunnylaw Street.

