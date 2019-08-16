Explosions heard as several vehicles catch fire on street

Around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Renfrew in the early hours of Friday.

Fire: Explosions could be heard. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Explosions could be heard after several vehicles caught fire on a street.

Around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze on Meadowside Street in Renfrew at 12.50am on Friday.

Two lorries and two vans were found to be on fire while the flames spread to the roof of a nearby building.

Residents in Yoker across the River Clyde said explosions could be heard for miles.

Crews are still at the scene while investigations are being carried out.

No one was injured.