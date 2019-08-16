Twin-verclyde: 16 sets of twins to start primary school

Teachers will be seeing double next week as 16 sets of twins begin primary one in Inverclyde.

Primary one teachers at Whinhill and St Andrew's primaries will face two sets, with Newark Primary School in Port Glasgow is preparing for an astonishing four sets of twins due to start school on Monday.

Twins: Sixteen sets to start primary school in Inverclyde. STV

The new intake means Inverclyde now has 100 sets of twins between primary one and seven.



The council area is increasingly a twins hotspot with the incidence of multiple births in 2014 - the year the majority of this year's new starts were born - being 47% higher than the Scottish average.

One set of twins excited for their first day of primary school are Emmy and Harper.

"We're going to play outside and go get food and draw at the desks," Emmy said.

'I am constantly surprised at the high number of twins we have heading for primary school every year. It often runs into double-figures and this year is no exception.' Provost Martin Brennan

Provost Martin Brennan said, "I am constantly surprised at the high number of twins we have heading for primary school every year. It often runs into double-figures and this year is no exception.

"As a former teacher, I am particularly pleased to be able to welcome them as they prepare to join their new classmates in their new schools.

"I am sure all our new starts will have a huge amount of fun over the coming years in the excellent education environment that is on offer in Inverclyde."

