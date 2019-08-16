  • STV
Father stabbed to death while trying to protect daughter

Two men have been for murdering Brian Boyle with a knife and hammer in Glasgow.

Murdered: Brian Boyle and daughter Kayleigh.
Murdered: Brian Boyle and daughter Kayleigh.

Two men have been jailed for life after murdering a father who was trying to protect his daughter.

Paul McCann and Mark Moncrieff attacked Brian Boyle with a knife and a hammer outside his flat in Dennistoun, Glasgow.

They were convicted on Friday following a three-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The incident began when the 56-year-old Mr Boyle went onto the street with his daughter after hearing shouting and seeing her car being vandalised by a woman with a hammer.

McCann, 38, and 33-year-old Moncrieff then attacked Mr Boyle by hitting him with the hammer and stabbing him in the heart with a lock-back knife.

The victim's 23-year-old daughter Kayleigh Boyle was attacked by the killers' co-accused Domenica Smith before she "had a chance to step on to the street".

Ms Boyle had her hair pulled and eyes "clawed" by 21-year-old Smith who also faced a murder charge that was found not proven.

She was, however, found guilty of assaulting Ms Boyle and acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Giving evidence at the trial, Ms Boyle recalled: "He saved my life. If he had not jumped in front of me, it would have been me who would have been stabbed.

'He saved my life. If he had not jumped in front of me, it would have been me who would have been stabbed.'
Kayleigh Boyle.

"He hit the deck. He tried to grab onto a fence, but he did not have the energy. He just collapsed.

"I tried to stop the bleeding and tried to save him. No-one was able to save him."

She said her dad had "come to defend his daughter like any father would" that day.

After the stabbing the trio then fled as a dying Mr Boyle begged his daughter to get an ambulance.

Jurors heard that the Boyle family had no idea why they were targeted by the trio.

The court heard the group were looking for a man called 'Connor' when the attack took place.

During the trial it emerged the two killers already had a "horrendous record" of violence.

Moncrieff, known as Snowball, will serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars for delivering the fatal blow. His crime sheet runs to 12 previous convictions, including an attempted murder in 2004.

Killer: Mark Moncrieff delivered the fatal blow.
Killer: Mark Moncrieff delivered the fatal blow.

McCann had 36 previous convictions, including a five-and-a-half year jail term for assault and robbery. He was awaiting sentencing at the time of the killing for an offence of threatening and abusive behaviour.

He was ordered to serve at least 18-and-a-half years in jail for Mr Boyle's murder.

Jailing the pair, Judge Lord Boyd said: "Why Brian Boyle died is beyond me. Perhaps the only explanation was that you were openly engaging in the mindless violence you are used to."

He paid tribute to Kayleigh stating she showed "considerable courage" facing the thugs from the witness box.

The judge added: "She had to deal with the horror of seeing her father die in her arms before her."

The pair showed no remorse as they were lead to the cells and Moncrieff appeared to taunt Brian's emotional family in court.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.