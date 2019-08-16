Man murdered in 'violent and targeted' attack named

Thomas Milne, 40, died at the scene after being attacked outside his home in Glasgow.

A man who was murdered in a "violent and targeted" attack at a block of flats in Glasgow has been named.

Thomas Milne was assaulted outside his home on Saracen Street, Possilpark on Thursday night.

Emergency services attended at around 5pm, however, the 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the incident have now launched a murder inquiry.

Police say they currently have no suspects, however, officers are checking CCTV footage from the area and are carrying out door-to-door enquires.

Detective inspector Ally Semple said: "Thomas has been the victim of a violent and targeted attack and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible for his murder.

"Extensive enquiries have been ongoing with specialist officers and forensics teams conducting examinations at the scene.

"I am appealing to local residents to contact us with any information they may have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do pass it on.

"A man has lost his life and his family and friends have been left in a state of shock at what has happened.

"I also urge anyone who was driving on Saracen Street around 5pm and has dash cam footage to contact police immediately."

